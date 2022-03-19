Ukrainian MP and industrial tycoon Sergiy Taruta said on social media that Russian troops have completely destroyed ‘Azovstal’ plant, one of the biggest metallurgy enterprises in Europe.

‘I see how on social networks Ukrainians post photos from the past with the houses, universities, squares, hospitals, maternity wards that have already been destroyed. These are not just photos – they are memories of important stages of life’, Taruta wrote.

He recalled how he started his career at ‘Azovstal’ as a simple worker and rose to the CEO.

‘Now the Russian fascists are destroying our factories, there are reports that they are taking out grain from Ukraine and destroying agricultural machinery. Their goal is genocide and Holodomor’, the businessman stated.