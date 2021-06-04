Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC of Ukraine), announced that France and Germany should be held responsible for the Russian annexation of Crimea.

The NSDC of Ukraine secretary Oleksii Danilov said at a briefing on results of the NSDC meeting that France and Germany are cooperating with Russia and are staying its political partners.

Oleksii Danilov also stated that the annexation of Crimea was followed by the refusal of France and Germany to provide the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) to Ukraine and Georgia.

Danilov added that it is not sufficient just to raise concerns when one country is violating the territorial integrity of another.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged the day before that France and Germany seem to be in weak position in the context of war in Donbas.