The tenth day of the Paralympics in Tokyo brought Ukraine five more awards: one gold and four silver medals.

As the National Paralympic Committee informs, Serhii Yemelianov won a gold medal in the canoe competition while his teammate Mykola Syniuk was the second with ‘silver’.

Liudmyla Danylina also won a silver medal in the 1500 m run.

Yehor Demeniev, despite falling on the track, not only returned to the 10-kilometer race, but also became second in the road group race.

In addition, Mykola Zhabniak won a silver medal in discus throw.

Currently, Ukraine’s national team has 89 medals in its tally – 21 gold, 43 silver and 25 bronze.