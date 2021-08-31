Ukrainian athletes have won five more medals of Tokyo Paralympics: ‘gold’, ‘silver’ and three ‘bronze’.

According to the Ministry of Sport and Youth, Maksym Krypak won the gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly and broke the world Paralympic record, which belonged to Ukrainian Denis Dobrov (class S10).

Earlier, Krypak won a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle, a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle and a bronze medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Maksym Veraksa, Vasyl Krainyk and Elizaveta Mereshko also won swimming awards.

Veraksa won a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle (class S12). In the final, he was only 0.18 seconds behind Azerbaijani Raman Salei.

Krainyk took third place in the 200-meter distance in the complex style (class S14) while Mereshko won a bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle (class S7).