Former CEO of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Gontareva states Viktor Medvedchuk could mention the bank in talks with Russian authorities.

In an interview to Radio Free Europe, Gontareva said she listened to ‘Medvedchuk tapes’ and discussed them with former colleagues. As they concluded, Medvedchuk mentioned the NBU because of the ban on financial activities in the occupied territories issued by the National Bank in 2014.

She also added that all bank employees of that time deserve rewards, not accusations.

‘Opposition Platform for Life’ MP Viktor Medvedchuk is a suspect in several criminal cases, including illegal coal trade and abetting terrorists.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov stated that the investigation in ‘Medvedchuk case’ would look into the possible involvement of Petro Poroshenko and former head of the National Bank Valeria Gontareva.

According to the security service, Medvedchuk mediated a conspiracy with senior Ukrainian officials who, using the powers of the National Bank and law enforcement agencies, created artificial barriers to coal supplies from South Africa.