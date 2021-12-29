US officials moved to quell Ukraine's fears ahead of Biden-Putin 'upcoming diplomatic engagements'.

Volodymyr Zelensky took to Twitter on Thusday to inform he had a phone call with US State Secretary Antony J. Blinken.

The Ukrainian president stressed Kyiv ‘got assurances of full support’ in response to ‘Russia’s agression’.

[I have] had a phone call with Blinken. We agreed to continue consultations to work out positions and coordination of diplomatic effort for a peaceful resolution [in Donbas].

The brief readout published at the US Secretary of State website following the phone call said Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders’ adding the two politicians talked abou ‘upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia’.

The phone call came ahead of Biden-Putin call scheduled for December 30.