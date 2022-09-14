On September 14, the government allocated 400 million hryvnias from the reserve fund of the state budget to eliminate the consequences of hostilities and restore infrastructure in Kharkiv region, development minister said on Facebook.

He said that additional units of the State Emergency Service have already been sent to Kharkiv, and the issue of providing the city with additional energy generators is being resolved.

At the same time, the minister noted that the local authorities and relevant services have developed a plan for full restoration of electricity supply in the city and are working on its implementation.

‘This Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities on the eve of the cold season confirmed the aggressor’s intentions to leave our peaceful citizens without electricity, water and heat’, the minister stated commenting the recent Russian missile attacks on the electricity generating facilities in the region.