On June 9, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved Ukraine’s foreign policy draft strategy, which should be followed until 2024.

The goverment met to approve the document at its Wednesday meeting. The draft was forwarded to the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) for consideration.

The draft Strategy is based on the principles of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The draft Strategy outlines twelve strategic foreign policy objectives of Ukraine:

restoration of peace; de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions;

bringing Russia to justice;

disinformation attacks counteraction;

developing safe environment by diplomatic means;

NATO membership;

joining the European Union;

supporting international trade and foreign investment;

technological and ecological transformation of Ukraine;

protecting the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens abroad;

freedom of movement of Ukrainian citizens in the world;

supporting Ukrainians abroad;

forming and promoting Ukraine’s positive image.

According to the document, to have the bilaterial relations back on track is possible only if ‘[…] the Russian Federation stops the aggression against Ukraine and returns the temporarily occupied territories to Ukraine, pays compensations and other reparations for the damage caused in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, stops interfering in the internal affairs of Ukraine.’

The initiative emphasizes that Ukraine will strive to reduce its dependence on the trade with the Russian Federation until the latter stops the aggression and de-occupies Ukrainian territories.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his support for the goverment decision , ‘At last [..] This is the first high-level strategic document regulating the foreign policy of Ukraine. Waiting for its approval from National Security and Defence Council’, he wrote on Twitter commenting the move of Ukrainian goverment.