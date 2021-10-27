As the Ukrainian economy is picking up steam, the government does not want to introduce another total lockdown.

The Cabinet of Ministers does not want to disrupt the recovery of country’s economy with a new lockdown, says Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal in a briefing in Donetsk region.

‘We do not plan to introduce a lockdown or, to put it another way, we do not want to introduce a lockdown because our economy is gaining momentum. And lockdown, of course, will have a very negative impact on the economic development and GDP growth’, Shmyhal stated.

The PM’s statement came amid the growing number of coronavirus cases all over Ukraine.

Effective October 30, seven regions of Ukraine enter the red quarantine zone with respective restrictions.

Earlier, the State Commission on Ecological Safety and Emergencies ruled the red zone for six other regions.