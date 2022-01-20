Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmygal announced the amount the government hopes to receive from privatization in 2022.

According to the preliminary estimates, it is planned to add eight billion hryvnias from privatization to the state budget, said Shmygal during the online discussion ‘Reforms for investment in Ukraine.

The PM stated that in 2021, the state budget received 5.4 billion hryvnias from privatization. In total, 345 auctions were conducted. Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions and Kyiv were the leaders to attract funds from small-scale privatization.

Shmygal claims it is the record indicator in Ukraine within last ten years.

Earlier, Denys Shmygal issued an order to the Ministry of Economy to prepare a report together with other agencies. It should include the list of state property for privatization and the roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises.