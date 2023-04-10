The Coordinating Council for the Protection and Safety of Children, chaired by Andrii Yermak, is working to create an international coalition to return Ukrainian orphans who were illegally relocated to Russia.

As reported by deputy PM Iryna Vershchuk, the invaders illegally keep 4,396 orphans in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation.

The Coordination Council initiated the creation of an international coalition, the tasks of which will include the return of the deported children to Ukraine and bringing to justice those guilty of these crimes.

Vereshchuk stated that the help of the world community is important in this case. Currently, several international leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Mateusz Morawiecki, have already expressed their public support for such a coalition.