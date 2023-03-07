The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the mechanism of mandatory evacuation of children from the areas of active hostilities.

The basis for mandatory evacuation from now on is the decision of the regional military administrations, agreed with the military command bodies and the Coordination Headquarters on mandatory evacuation of the population.

According to the decision, a child must be accompanied by one of the parents, a person who replaces them, or another legal representative.

Children in a war zone cannot take care of themselves, so all responsibility for them lies with adults.

‘The duty of the state is to protect the life and health of the child. Today’s decision should encourage parents to take a more serious approach to the issue of evacuating their children. If adults are unable to take care of the child’s safety, then the state should do it’, deputy PM Iryna Vershchuk said.