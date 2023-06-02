As reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, mandatory evacuation of children has been introduced in 7 towns and villages of Donetsk region.

At the meeting, the members of the Coordinating Staff on evacuation of the population under martial law unanimously supported the decision of the Donetsk regional administration to announce the mandatory evacuation of 239 children from 7 Donetsk towns and villages, where the security situation remains critical.

The mandatory evacuation of children will be carried out in Zalizne, New York, Pivnichne, Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaivka and Podilske.

Evacuated children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative will be provided with free shelter, social guarantees, humanitarian aid and psychological support.

The reintegration ministry urged not to neglect the safety and especially the safety of children and to evacuate immediately to safer regions.