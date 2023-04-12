In a meeting with the foreign secretary of India Sanjay Verma, Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister Emine Dzheppar invited India to join ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative.

‘Pleased to have a meeting with Secretary (West) MFA Sanjay Verma in New Delhi’, Emine Dzheppar wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s official informed the Indian representative about Ukrainian efforts to fight Russian unprovoked aggression.

She also invited India to join president Zelensky’s Peace Formula and ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative.

Earlier, it was reported about the expansion of the ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative to several countries in Africa.