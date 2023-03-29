The government launches the comprehensive reconstruction project in the liberated territories of Ukraine.

As stated by prime minister Denys Shmyhal, the project will begin in five regions of Ukraine according to the ‘build back better’ principle.

‘We are preparing the launch of pilot projects for the comprehensive restoration of settlements in the de-occupied territories. To fulfill the president’s task, a meeting was held with the ministries and the State Agency for Reconstruction’, the PM said on Telegram.

He noted that the meeting defined the starting dates and the first projects of comprehensive reconstruction in the liberated territories. The project involves towns in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions, where large-scale reconstruction will begin based on the ‘build back better’ principle.

Shmyhal added that the reconstruction will involve not only housing, but also hospitals, schools, kindergartens, community centers, cultural facilities, etc. Everything will be restored taking into account safety requirements and modern practices.