The government of Ukraine is looking for possible options for the evacuation of local residents from the occupied part of Kherson region after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

According to internal minister Ihor klymenko, 29 settlements of Kherson region are now in the flooded area. 10 of them are in the temporarily occupied territories.

‘We are currently deciding on the possible ways to evacuate our citizens who are on the left bank of the Dnipro and who were abandoned by the Russians’, the minister said.

As of 3:40 pm, 1,854 people have been evacuated, and the rescue operation is ongoing. Emergency teams evacuate not only people, but also domestic animals. People who need assistance are taken to aid stations.

The rescuers are trying to work as quickly as possible, but this is hindered by a strong water flow and Russian shelling.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.