Ukrainian education system has started preparations for the next school year, which usually begins on September 1.

Deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that the government is planning to start the school year in classrooms.

In order to fully restore an educational process, security measures are being taken. Emergency service officers carry out mandatory inspections of educational facilities and adjacent areas for possible explosive devices.

They also check shelters and air raid alarm systems. By the beginning of the school year, each educational institution has to develop and mark evacuation routes.

‘Each educational institution must have a shelter for all students and teachers’, Tymoshenko stressed.

Water and medicine stocks are also introduced in all educational facilities.