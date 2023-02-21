Ukraine’s education minister Serhii Shkarlet called on the educational institutions to introduce online classes for the period of February 22-24.

The transition to distance learning during this period is necessary to prevent a threat to the life and health of all participants in the educational process before the anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine, the statement says.

‘The date that brought terrible grief to the Ukrainian land is approaching. The day that divided our life into ‘before’ and ‘after’. On February 24, 2022, a brutal full-scale military invasion of the Russian Federation began. Since then, our defenders and civilians have been dying every day, the enemy targets residential buildings, schools, hospitals, museums. The Russian military and the mercenaries disregard the norms of international humanitarian law, for them there are no prohibitions on the use of weapons’, the minister stressed.

The statement also reminded that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 461 Ukrainian children have been killed and 926 wounded. Russian artillery and air strikes have damaged 3,128 educational facilities, 441 of which have been completely ruined.