The Ministry of Health has prepared a draft order on compulsory vaccination for state employees.

The document was published on the website of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Health proposes to introduce mandatory COVID-19 for:

employees of central executive bodies and their territorial subdivisions;

employees of local state administrations;

employees of educational institutions.

Mandatory vaccination in Ukraine

On September 22, health minister Viktor Lyashko announced mandatory vaccination for education workers and public officials.

The Minister stressed that compulsory vaccination does not contradict Ukrainian laws, as it is provided by Article 12 of the law of Ukraine ‘On protection from infectious diseases’.

If employees in these areas refuse jabs, they will be suspended.

On September 20, the cabinet of ministers extended the nationwide quarantine in Ukraine until December 31.