Ukraine’s Health Ministry says it has updated emergency authorization use to accelarate approval of drugs and vaccines listed in the international COVID-19 treatment protocols.
Health officials emphasize that such authorization will be granted only if:
- there is succeful pre-clinical and key clinical trial drug efficacy data;
- clinical trials were conducted with the permission and/or under the supervision of the relevant competent authorities of the countries;
- there is evidences of benefits of a drug, which outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine;
- there is no adequate, approved and available alternative to a drug.
Last week, the Ukrainian government updated the Criminal Code to make fake vaccination certificates a criminal offense in response to a growing number of such incidents.