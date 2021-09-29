Ukraine’s Health Ministry says  it has updated emergency authorization use to accelarate approval of drugs and vaccines  listed in the international COVID-19 treatment protocols.

 

Health officials emphasize that such authorization will be granted only if:

  • there is succeful pre-clinical and key clinical trial drug efficacy data;
  • clinical trials were conducted with the permission and/or under the supervision of the relevant competent authorities of the countries;
  • there is evidences of benefits of a drug, which outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine;
  • there is no adequate, approved and available alternative to a drug.

 

Last week, the Ukrainian government updated the Criminal Code to  make fake vaccination certificates a criminal offense in response to a growing number of such incidents.