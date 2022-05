On Tuesday morning, Russian troops shelled Velyka Kostromka, Dnipropetrovska region, with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports damaged residential buildings. Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

‘The restless night was replaced by a restless morning. The enemy shelled Velyka Kostromka. There have been damage. People have not been injured’, the governor said.

The invaders also hit the fields near Shyroke.