In an overnight attack, Russian invaders hit the areas near Nikopol, Dnipropetrovska region, with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on Telegram that the enemy troops launched at least 20 rockets.

He stated no casualties, but added that the emergency teams are working on the sites checking the area for the unexploded pieces.

It should be mentioned that Russian invaders have been targeting the areas near Nikopol for several days in a row.