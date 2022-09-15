11 cargo ships are reported to leave Ukrainian ports with 240 thousand tons of food products. The ships will go to African, Asian and European countries.

Since the international ‘grain deal’ came into force, Ukraine has exported 3.33 million of food products via Odesa and other ports, Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry reports.

The ‘grain corridor’ started its operation on August 5, after the agreement between Ukraine, Turkey and the UNO was signed.

The UN and Turkey acted as mediators, which enabled Ukraine to export grain again.