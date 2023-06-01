Ukrainian agricultural association reported that grain exports from Ukraine increased by 78% last week compared to the previous one.

210.5 thousand tons of agricultural products were exported for sale from the seaports of Odesa region.

At the same time, agricultural producers stress that Russia continues to block the operation of ‘grain corridor’. ‘There is an increase, but these are minimal shipments compared to the potential’, the statement says.

It is the 43rd week of the ‘grain corridor’ now. Currently, the largest exports were corn (91% of exports during this period) and barley (9%). The goods went to China, Spain and Egypt.

Since the beginning of the ‘grain corrido’ from August 1, 2022 to May 28, 2023, 30.5 million tons of agricultural products were exported.