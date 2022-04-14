The former Ukrainian president complimented the work of Ukrainian missile-makers whose Neptune anti-ship system strike reportedly hit and sank the Russian flagship missile cruiser ‘Moskva’ on April 14.

Petro Poroshenko said the successful attack has proved wrong the critics of Ukrainian arms producers’ capabilities as few believed Kyiv would succeed with the Neptune missiles development.

There were those who for several years ‘unfairly bad-mouthed’ Ukraine’s arms industry but our arms makers should be now given credit as they have shown they can produce ships, rockets, and armored vehicles that are no worse than the ones made by top arms producers.

‘In 2014-2019 we got it done. We ran the trial tests [of Neptune missiles]. [They] showed precision, range, and technologies,’ said Poroshenko.

The Ukrainian politician who is actively funding the military took a thinly veiled shot at Russian navy arguing the sinking of Russian cruiser ‘Moskva’ can become a holiday for Ukraine and offered to establish a ‘Neptune’ holiday to mark the day Russia’s vaunted flagship went down to join its ‘strategic underwater forces’.

‘Today is you holiday, dear defenders, and it comes to be known as Day of Neptune,’ said Poroshenko.

The Moskva is the second large-sized Russian naval vessel to suffer that fate – on March 24, Ukrainian troops sank a large Russian landing ship near Berdyansk.