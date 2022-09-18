Among the bodies recovered by Ukrainian forensic teams at the mass burial site in Izum was a body of a still unidentified man who allegedly had hands tied behind his back and, most shockingly, had his scrotum missing, said Grani news outlet.

The body was tagged as ‘number 91’ The appalling discovery came to light amid the ongoing exhumation effort after Kyiv retook the region in the counteroffensive earlier this month.

The forensic investigators have already found some 500 mass graves of mostly civilians who were allegedly killed by Russian troops or died for lack of medical assistance. According to reports, 99% of the recovered bodies have signs of a violent death.

One of the mass graves contained the remains of 17 Ukrainian soldiers who also had their hands tied and ultimately executed. The investigation is now working to identify the names of the soldiers.