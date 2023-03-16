The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an agent group that informed Russian military intelligence about Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut area.

According to the SBU, the group consisted of two women from Kramatorsk. One of them is a paramedic of the Ukrainian combat unit.

The detainees collected intelligence about the location and movement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Bakhmut direction. The intelligence information was used by Russians to plan combat operations in the area.

In addition, the agents recorded the consequences of enemy shelling on Ukrainian infrastructure to adjust further Russian strikes.

The SBU counter-intelligence detained both Russian agents during their intelligence mission.

The law enforcement continue investigation. Both agents face accusations of high treason.