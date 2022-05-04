Luhansk region can face hunger after Russian have troops looted local grain storage sites driving away with at least 100 thousand tons of the stock and disrupting this year’s planting season.

The stolen amount of grain could see the region through at least two years as it usually needed some 60 thousand tons years, said regional governor Serhiy Gaidai, adding the situation can further deteriorate after the Russian shelling hit the storage site in Rubiznhe that held some 30 thousand tons of grain.

Ongoing fighting adds to the woes of Luhask farmers – it has virtually stalled the planting season in the region but Russians ‘are not bothered’.

“Why would you if you can loot and secure the stock for several years. There is no bread no and it is hardly coming. Russians are leaving Ukrainians in the occupied territory on the verge of hunger,’ said Gaidai.

Russian looters are a great headache for Ukrainian food security.

Ukraine’s agrarian policies’ ministry gave the grim evaluation of the situation, arguing that southern east regions – Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, have lost some 400 thousand tons of grains to Russian pillage.

‘It is not some strategic stockpile, but the essential everyday food security [issue], it is about feeding Ukrainians who live there. And about planting spring crops,’ stressed deputy minister Taras Vysotski while the war can see Ukraine lose its new crops and face hunger.