The call, launched by military and musician Andriy ‘Riffmaster’ Antonenko, has entered the list of popular trends on Twitter.

On December 4, Antonenko called on his Facebook page to add to the posts the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist. In this way, he wanted to draw the world’s attention to the Russian aggression.

‘No one will force Ukrainians to accept the Kremlin’s ultimatum. Even if the West agrees with Putin and Zelensky’s government surrenders, #UkrainiansWillResist the Russian occupiers! Putin, welcome to hell!’ Antonenko stressed.

Antonenko is the author of the unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces ‘Quietly came, quietly left’.

The call enjoyed the strong response from Ukrainians who made the hashtag trendy on social media.

On the morning of December 6, the Armed Forces Day in Ukraine, the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist ranked first in the trends of the Ukrainian segment of Twitter.

Former infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelian also joined the flash mob.

Some users offered their view on the situation.

However, most users just expressed their support.