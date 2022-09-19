Residents of de-occupied localities of Kherson region were strongly advised to leave and spend the coming winter season in Zakarpats’ka, Khmelnyts’ka and Zhytomyrs’ka regions, – says Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of Kherson region military administration.

According to Yanushevych, this advice particularly applies to families with children and people with restricted mobility.

To be evacuated civilians have:

to call Kherson administration hotline +0800330951 or to write in the chatbot;

to fill out the application form;

to receive the detailed information about the evacuation procedure;

to get to the point of evacuation at the fixed time and place.

Personal humanitarian needs should be pointed out while filing an application form.

Upon receiving the status of internally displaced person (IDP), adults will get 2000 UAH, disabled people and children – 3000 UAH of financial aid per month.

Kherson region inhabitants can also apply for aid provided by the international organizations at this link.