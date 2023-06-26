The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained the head of the Ternopil Regional Council and two officials of the regional administration.

According to the NABU and Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s office, the detainees demanded almost UAH 1.8 million from an entrepreneur. Funds were demanded for the signing of acts of completed works on the construction and repair of infrastructure facilities by the communal enterprise of the Ternopil Regional Council.

The officials were detained while receiving UAH 600 thousand, the third part of the bribe that they demanded.

The investigation was started based on the statement of a citizen from whom the officials demanded an illegal benefit.