Ukraine appears to be edging closer to legalization of cannabis for medical use.

In a markup meeting on Tuesday, health committee of Ukraine’s parliament gave a go-ahead to the law legalizing cannabis for medical use and offered to fast-track its adoption by lawmakers.

The law #7457 is poised to regulate cannabis use for ‘medical, industrial, scientific, and research activities’ making cannabis-based treatment available for cancer and war-related PTSD patients.

Earlier perceived as a long haul, the law draft was supported by 9 members of the committee that oversees nation’s health, medical aid and medical insurance, which means it is will be shortly floored at the Verkhovna Rada.

In the explanatory note to the committee decision, its members said that war in Ukraine created a sense of urgency for such legislative initiative as

cannabis-based medicines proved to be helpful in treatment of depression and PTSD