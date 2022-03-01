Ukrainian MP Kira Rudyk told CNN that negotiations with Russia in Belarus brought even heavier air strikes in Kyiv.

She stressed Russian president cannot be trusted.

‘Tonight, there was ‘peaceful negotiations,’ that obviously resulted in heavier air strikes after — right after the negotiation ended up. And right now, the air strikes intensified and there are more of alarms for the whole night. We anticipated this because — let me give you some tips and tricks on talking to Putin. When he says, ‘I want peace,’ this means, ‘I’m getting my troops to kill you.’ If he says, ‘It’s not my troops,’ it means, ‘It’s my troops and I am gathering them.’ And if he says… ‘I’m retreating,’ this means ‘I’m regrouping and getting more troops to kill you’, she said.