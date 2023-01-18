The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that the search and rescue operation at the site of the helicopter crash ended.

The tragedy happened on Wednesday morning when the helicopter with minister Denys Monastyrskyi and top officials of the interior ministry crashed next to the kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region.

As reported by the emergency service, the rescue operation was finished at 3:45 pm.

According to the final information, the accident caused 14 casualties, including 1 child. 25 people, including 11 children, got wounded.

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the case.