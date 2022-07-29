Wide condemnation continues to pour in for the sick video appearing to show the Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by Russian troops with a box-cutting knife. The footage drew outraged from Ukrainian and international officials, media, and human rights activists.

The footage, which was initially posted on pro-Russian Telegram page that often features clips and images showing captured or killed Ukrainian soldiers.

Злили відео де українському військовому в полоні відрізають канцелярським ножем яйца Ріже ось цей ліворуч в чорній шляпі Може хтось знає що це за сюжет, треба знайти pic.twitter.com/1ygnaO4x8k — Your Kotek Gganbu (@justkotekmeme) July 28, 2022

Online viewers erupted in outrage after it was re-tweeted by a Twitter user Your Kotek Gnabu who called for an online campaign to indetify the Russian captor who is seen in the video removing the genitals of the Ukrainian soldier with what looks like a box-cutter.

Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak condemnded the sadistic act, promising to ‘get’ all of the ‘Russian flesh-eaters’.

‘Russian propagandists showed with excitement how a group of Russian beasts mutiliated the Ukrainian prisoner of war. Yet the cloud of war will not help Russian torturers avoid retribution. We will identify [the war criminals’. We will get everyone of them,’ wrote Podolyak.

The man behind the sickening crime was soon named by Ukraine’s interior minister’s advisor Anton Gerashchenko, who made public the offender’s social media information and promised the ‘scum’ will be ‘liquidated’.

‘The scum who tortured to death the Ukrainian army solider this brutal way will be found and liquidated! You, scum, don’t need to hide you [social media] profile. We had it downloaded!’

The shocking story drew a scathing response beyond Ukraine. Senior policy advisor for the US Helsinki Commission, Paul Massaro blasted the ‘barbarity and deprivity’ of the Russian troops and said the US should step in, bringing in short-range missile systems.

‘Give them everything. Everything to end this crime against humanity,’ wrot the US official.

The Times journalist Maxim Tuckera said the video is genuine citing Aric Toler, member of investigative journalism group Bellingcat.

A horrifying video of this Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian PoW is genuine, Bellingcat’s @AricToler has said. The same soldier appeared on a Russian TV clip (with same hat and bracelet) and there was no evidence the video had been manipulated, he told me. #Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/vWkIa6Vnru — Maxim Tucker (@MaxRTucker) July 28, 2022

He argued Russian state media earlier had featured some of the same Russian soldiers in the news stories about Severdonetsk back in June, before the city was seized from Ukraine.

Kyiv independent reporter Alexander Khrember called it ‘horror’:

‘One of the rape victims in Kyiv Oblast recalled Russian soldiers saying they will rape her until she cannot have children anymore. Now this horror with the Ukrainian POW.’

Remarkably, social media in Russia responded to the story in the different, more light-hearted manner, with memes, fun of Ukrainian POW’s torture.

It was hardly ‘It is really sick how Russian social media channels are cheering on and spreading a video of a Russian war criminal castrating a Ukrainian POW, said Olha Lautman, researcher at t the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).

Meanwhile, social media sleuths claim they have identified the war criminal with a box-cutting knife. It is allegedly 39-year old Vitaliiy Aroshanov from Elista, Kalmykiya (https://love.mail.ru/pl/profile/318183466)