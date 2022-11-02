In an overnight attack, Russian troops targeted a hospital in Toretsk, Donetsk region, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

The invaders damaged the surgical building and the maternity ward. The shelling also damaged three private houses, two high-rise buildings, an administrative building and garages.

The governor also reported four civilian casualties due to the Russian strikes in the region.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,143 local civilians have been killed and 2,513 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.

‘All crimes will be punished’, the governor stated.