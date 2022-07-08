Since 2014, the Medical Volunteer Battalion ‘Hospitallers’ has been operating in Ukraine, providing first aid and evacuating wounded soldiers from the frontline. During the 8 years of the war in Donbas, paramedics of the battalion saved more than 3,000 wounded, and from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ‘Hospitallers’ crews have saved more than 2,200 lives.

On the 8th anniversary of the Battalion, ‘Hospitallers’ commander Yana Zinkevych addressed the people of Ukraine on Facebook.

She said that the battalion needs about UAH 15 million to continue its operation.

‘Each 5 or 10 hryvnias will help save someone’s life,’ – Zinkevych stated.

To save the lives of the Ukrainian military, ‘Hospitallers’ need not only financial assistance, but also a large list of medicines and consumables. Tourniquets is the greatest need now because it is important to stop bleeding in the first 30 seconds when injured. Every day there is a need for dozens, and sometimes hundreds of tourniquets, so the battalion team turns to benefactors for help in purchasing the needed equipment.

Bank details for help are posted on Yana Zinkevych’s Facebook page.