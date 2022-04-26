A small town of Hostomel had been occupied by Russian invaders for more than a month and was liberated by Ukrainian forces only in the beginning of April.

On the first day of the full-fledged invasion, Russians tried to land in Hostomel. The whole world saw the photos of burned Russian military equipment and destroyed ‘Mriia’ – the biggest aircraft in the world.

‘Mriia’ airplane was not the only thing destroyed by Russian invaders; they also destroyed many residential buildings.

The marauding Russian soldiers looted shops, pharmacies and everything they could reach.

Now, the town is gradually returning to regular life.

People help each other to clear out the rubble and restore normal living conditions.

Locals say it will take time to recover, but they are ready to work for this.