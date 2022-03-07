Hostomel councilor Yuriy Pylypko was shot dead by Russian troops while he was delivering food and medicines to the locals trapped in the town.

In a post on social media, Hostomel council said he was killed along Ruslan Karpenko and Ivan Zorya, two council representatives, who were accompanying him.

‘No one pushed him into the line of fire coming from aggressors. He could have stayed in a basement like hundreds did. And no one would have rebuked him [for that]. Yet he was waited for, counted on, trusted. He made his choice. He fell for his community, for Hostomel, he died as a hero. Eternal memory and gratitude to him.’

Hostomel has seen intensive shelling in a recent days as the Russian troops are trying to encircle Ukraine’s capital.