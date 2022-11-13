When Ukrainian forces entered Kherson on November 11, locals met them with thousands of Ukrainian flags. Kherson residents kept national symbols during the whole period of occupation.

One of these videos became viral on social media. It shows a woman digging out a Ukrainian flag after the Ukrainian army entered the city.

Despite the fact that Russians were particularly aggressive towards any Ukrainian symbols, people in Kherson kept the flags, waiting for liberation.

A resident of Kherson showed where her family hid a yellow-blue flag. The woman removed the cobblestones and took out a flag carefully wrapped in a plastic bag.

‘It’s wet, but alive’, she said.

With tears in her eyes, the woman unfolded the Ukrainian flag and proudly waved it.