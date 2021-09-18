Dumplings, also known as ‘pierogi’ and ‘varenyky’, is one of the most popular Ukrainian dishes. 'Bukvy' offers the originial recipe for beef rib dumplings from Dmytro Martseniuk, Ukrainian restaurant chef in Manhattan.

Dough recipe

Pierogi dough is made from wheat flour, water, eggs and salt.

Water should be cold, as it keeps moisture longer, the dough does not dry for a long time and well sticks together when cooking.

The dough should be of medium density, because thick dough is difficult to roll out, and it is difficult to make dumplings from it. To make a semicircular dumpling, use a glass to cut circles of dough, put the filling in the middle and glue the edges of the dumpling.

Ingredients:

3 cups of wheat flour

0.75 cup of water

1 egg

0.5 teaspoon of salt.

As Dmytro Martseniuk notes, if you want to taste pierogi in the very heart of New York, you will definitely like his brand recipe.

Beef rib varenyky from the chef of the Ukrainian restaurant in Manhattan

Ingredients:

Onion

Carrot

Celery

Beef ribs

Chicken broth

Honey

Port wine

Cooking:

Bake onions, carrots and celery until cooked.

Separately bake salted and peppered ribs with oil.

Add chicken broth, honey and port to vegetables and meat, cover with foil and stew in the oven for 3 hours.

Chop everything finely and fill the pierogi.

In addition, Dmytro Martseniuk recommends trying 11 more types of different fillings: