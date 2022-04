Zaporizhzhya governor Oleksandr Starukh said Russian occupation forces held up and later stole several buses carrying humanitarian supplies to Melitopol. The transport was later set to evacuate the city residents to Ukraine-controlled territories.

The buses were reportedly held up at one of the Russian military chechpoints.

‘The drivers were told to get on one of the buses and go back. The rest of the buses were ‘confiscated’.by Russians,’ said Oleksandr Starukh.