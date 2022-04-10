The Ukrainian patrol police unit was fired on in Lysychansk on April 9 while delivering humanitarian aid to the city residents, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai.

The Russian attack failed to disrupt the humanitarian effort that aims at people in suburbs of Lysychansk and nearby Pavlograd.

The law-enforcement teams are now fully involved in distribution of food supplies and evacuation of people amid mounting assaults on on the city.

The Luhansk governor lauded the courageous work of the policemen:

‘Each trip of the patrol police for evacuation or delivery of aid poses a risk for life’, added Gaidai.