Russian invaders have intensified shelling Rubizhne and Kreminna, says Luhansk regional goverment head Serhii Haidai arguing it can hamper the evacuation effort in the area.

The governor evacuation is threatened after Russian troops failed to provide its safety guarantees.

The ‘green’ corridor was set to be open at9:00 am.

Еhe official claims Ukrainian authorities control the situation in Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Hirske and Zolote.

No casualties have been reported.