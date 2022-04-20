Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram Wedensday that a safe passage has been agreed to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol.

She wrote: Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, it is in this direction that we will focus our efforts today. We managed to agree in advance on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly.

People willing to leave are instructed to gather at 2 pm and the column of buses will take them to Zaporizhzhy via Berdyansk.

The official called on citizens to heed the instructions to make the effort work ‘properly’.

“Due to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor. So, please follow the relevant official announcements. We will do our best to make everything work properly,’ Vereshchuk said.