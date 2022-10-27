The humanitarian mission ‘Proliska’ together with local authorities is implementing a humanitarian project in the de-occupied areas of Kherson region.

The initiative provides local residents with building materials and helps restore houses damaged by the Russian occupiers, region governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reports.

The official noted that the consequences of the occupation are catastrophic. Russian troops damaged or completely ruined many houses, schools, kindergartens and other civilian objects.

Region administration together with partners from the humanitarian mission ‘Proliska’ help local residents to restore damaged homes.

Three hundred sets of construction materials have already been delivered to several de-occupied villages and eight hundred sets are planned to come next week.