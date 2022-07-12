The exclusive video posted by Mariupol exiled city official Petro Andrushchenko on Telegram app Tuesday shows a vetting procedure known as ‘filtration’ Russian troops have routinely used at their checkpoints leading out of now occupied city.

In the footage, Russian occupation intercept civilians in the city streets – people are made to strip down to their waist as the occupiers look for tattoos perceived to be a sign of affiliation with Ukrainian Azov Battallion. The Russians are seen examining the mobile phones of the men they stopped.

‘Humiliation, abuse, and fear,’ wrote Andruschenko in his caption to the video. It is still unclear when exactly it was made.