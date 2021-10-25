The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov speaks in favor of a presidential republic with extended powers.

In an interview to ‘RBK-Ukraine’ media, Danilov noted that Ukrainians believe the president and put their hopes in him. At the same time, according to the Constitution, Ukraine is a parliamentary-presidential republic.

Danilov thinks that according to the logic of a parliamentary-presidential republic, the president should be elected in parliament.

‘If you want my personal opinion, I tell you I am for a strict presidential republic. Why? Because there should be a responsible person who understands what to do’, the secretary of state security council said.

Danilov added that it is difficult to find facts in Ukrainian history when it was possible to make a leap forward without a strong leader.

‘Can parliamentary-presidential republics exist? Yes, they can, but when there is an already established democracy with a long tradition’, the official said.