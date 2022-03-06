Chernihiv mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko states that the city is in ‘awful condition’ caused by Russian strikes.

He compared these days with the August of 1941 when the city was attacked by German Nazis.

‘At that time, Chernihiv was one of the 10 cities in Europe that suffered the most. And I think that the Russians either want to surpass the Nazis, or have already surpassed them. I don’t know how they will live with it’, Atroshenko stressed.

He claims this is a genocide and a completely conscious extermination of the Ukrainian nation.