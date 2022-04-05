I was born in Mariupol, spent my childhood in Novoazovsk, but kept going back to visit my grandparents. When I entered the university there, I thought I would settle down there for good.

On February 23, I went on a date, and it was like a beginning of a fairytale love story that started during the war. The first thing I though abou on early morning of February 24 was ‘is it happening again?’. This time, though, it was different from 2014.

To the very last moment, I had this hope it would end soon and without losses. In my worst nightmare, I could not have imagined that my home city would be razed to the ground.

When they cut off energy, heating, and water, we still hoped they would have it repaired. But, with things unraveling, we came to realize that it wouldn’t be over soon. Then gas was cut off. It was tense. Our family was lucky because our relatives we were staying with had a wood stove. It saved us as we could cook and keep warm.

On March 10 we found ourselves in hell that would start at 4 am. That hell had a name and it was Russian aviation. Who could have thought that sound of a flying plane would become a biggest fear. You just don’t know where a bomb is going to be dropped or where a rocket is going. It makes no difference for a plane when it kills civilians, kills children. It just launches a rocket. That’s it. Everything is rocked making a house jilt and you have a feeling the ceiling is going to fall down on your head. And every night you would go to the basement for several times. But it doesn’t make you feel safe.

The biggest hell happened on March 14. We went to the basement as usual, but this time blasts were louder, more frequent.

Next morning, we woke up, had a meal. It seemed to us everything was more or less okay but it proved a seeming feeling. At about 11, or later, the damned plane came again and gave us the feeling of some earthquake. Once we went down to the basement, something like a blockbuster film happened. The strike was so hard that we thought it hit right into the basement. There was a dog place above the basement, and the pet guarded the house from looters. The animal made a squealing sound – it died under the debris.

Smoke and dust filled the basement and it made us swiftly get out of it. Then came two more explosions. The living room was filled with shattered glass, windows were blown out, the neighbors’ house was ablaze, it was hit with a rocket. I had a pregnant friend livinbg there with her husband, It was unspeakably horrific.

Everything was like in some fog, we managed to get out through the window and rushed to our neighbor’s basement.

That morning my parents went to check on our apartment and I prayed they were staying there. All this time when I didn’t know where they were was the hardest. I stayed there listlessly, like some rock, trying to find out if they were okay. When I learnt they were alive, I was in hysterics, I just broke down in tears to let go of the tension.

Later I learned about the terrible thing. I had another fit of hysterics, but this time it was pain. My friend’s husband died. Because of the plane. His legs were blown away. And it was impossible to bury him as bombardments went on non-stop.

That night we stayed in the basement just sitting, the ceiling was shaking since the very moment we got there, and we were so scared because it looked it could fall down and bury us alive.

Few days later, the frontline moved a bit, and our city district was taken by Russians and DNR men. On two occasions, I was ‘lucky’ to meet them when they went around with ‘cleansing’. It is important to remain polite no matter how much hatred you have inside toward those bustards. I wanted to throw them into the basement and have them burned alive.

Since my childhood, I felt aversion toward all things Russian. I don’t know why, can’t explain, nobody tried to foster that feeling in me. Probably, I felt that nothing good comes out of that horde.

They took away my home two times, they destroyed my city that I loved with all my heart, I was proud I lived there. They have destroyed everything. They are much worse than German fascists. Much worse. It breaks my heart every day, and I, in earnest, wish them not death, no, but suffering. Let them live long and suffer all their deplorable and pathetic life.

Glory to Ukraine!

The story was published by Azov Battallion on April 4.